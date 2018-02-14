Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a powerful message about the state of gun violence in America in light of Wednesday's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Prior to Golden State's game against the Trail Blazers, Kerr was asked about the fatigue that comes with so many mass shootings happening throughout the country and how so little action has been taken to prevent them in the future.

At least 17 people were killed in Wednesday's shooting, according to CNN, making it the 18th school shooting in 2018 according to CNBC and the 30th mass shooting of the year according to Gun Violence Archive.

Kerr called it "demoralizing" that despite so many shootings happening, no major steps have been taken to stop them from continuing to happen. He then said that people should vote for those who "actually have the courage to protect people's lives" and will not be influenced by campaign donors like the NRA.

• Anthony Rizzo Sends Support to His High School After Deadly Shooting: 'Stay Strong'

The Warriors' Steve Kerr with a strong statement on gun reform after the latest tragedy in Florida



'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools...'



(via @ChrisBHaynes + @espn) pic.twitter.com/5VThLuCt4d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2018

You can read the entirety of Kerr's comments to reporters below.

Nothing has been done. It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing. But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, not just bow down to the NRA because they've financed their campaign for them. Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we'll find enough people to actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting.

The Warriors enter Wednesday with a 44-13 record.