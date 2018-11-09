It was a rough first half for the Celtics on Thursday.

Boston was in Phoenix for a matchup with the Suns, and after 24 minutes, everything was looking bad for the road team.

The Celtics' starters scored just 13 of the team's 35 points and they trailed Phoenix by 20 points going into the break. However, only one of the starters contributed to those 13 points.

Outside of Kyrie Irving, Boston's starters were a combined 0-for-15 (Jaylen Brown was 0-for-5; Jayson Tatum was 0-for-4; Al Horford was 0-for-3 and Gordon Hayward was 0-for-3) in the opening half.

Phoenix's lead grew to as large as 22, but the Celtics responded. Led by Irving's season-high 39 points, Boston stormed back and forced overtime.

The Celtics won the fourth quarter 35-20, and ended regulation on an 11-3 run that was capped off by Marcus Morris's game-tying three-pointer.

Once down 22-points, this @jetblue Play of the Game goes to the clutch triple by @MookMorris2 to force overtime. pic.twitter.com/gBr4aeJwNn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 9, 2018

In overtime, Boston outscored the Suns 16-9 to win the game 116-109.

Brown finished the night with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting to finish second among the starters in scoring. Hayward chipped in eight points including two threes, while Horford added seven points and a triple. Tatum had only four points, but he hit the final two free throws to seal the victory.

Irving went 13-for-28 from the field, 6-for-13 from deep and 7-for-7 from the free throw line for his 39. Morris led the bench with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting with two threes.

The Celtics are now 7-4 and will play the Jazz in Utah on Friday.