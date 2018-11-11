After 10 games with the Rockets, rumors about how long Carmelo Anthony will last in Houston this season are already coming out.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Anthony has been informed his brief stint with the team will soon to come to a conclusion. The Rockets have denied they plan to waive the 10-time All-Star, who is sitting out Sunday's game against the Pacers with an illness.

General manager Daryl Morey called speculation of Anthony's departure is "unfair" and added that Anthony has done everything asked of him of the coaching staff. Morey also noted that more people besides Anthony deserve blame for Houston's start to the season.

Daryl Morey says Melo is really sick. “I would expect him to be playing when he’s healthy.” pic.twitter.com/kDjy6jgZkz — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 11, 2018

Houston is 4-7 entering Sunday and lost consecutive games to the Thunder and Spurs. Anthony sat out Saturday's contest in San Antonio, after going 1-for-11 from the field and scoring just two points in 20 minutes against his former team in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

For the season, Anthony is averaging 13.4 points on 40.5% shooting and 32.8% shooting from three. He is playing a career-low 29.4 minutes, and he has come off the bench for the first eight times in his 16-year career.