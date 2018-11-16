Hall of Fame center Moses Malone graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in November 1982 to commemorate his move to Philadelphia after six standout seasons in Houston. Malone made the most of his four seasons with the 76ers and won the NBA Finals in 1983.

76ers President Chris Heck is hoping Jimmy Butler can have the same impact as Malone after Philadelphia acquired the four-time All-Star on Saturday. To celebrate Butler's acquisition, Heck and the Sixers recreated SI's famous Malone cover, looking to recapture the magic of a previous era.

Check out the matching covers below:

Malone led the NBA in rebounds three times in a four-year span with Philadelphia by averaging 23.9 points per game. The 76ers amassed a .698 winning percentage with Malone and reached the playoffs all four seasons.

Butler is still searching for his first win with Philadelphia after losing to the Magic on Wednesday. He'll get his next chance on Frday as the Sixers host the Jazz.