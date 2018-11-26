LaVar Ball on If LaMelo Will Go to UCLA: 'Are You Crazy?'

LaMelo Ball will not be attending UCLA.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 26, 2018

LaVar Ball told a TMZ photographer that his youngest son LaMelo Ball is better than LeBron James was as a teenager. The father of three—Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo— also ruled out that LaMelo would be playing at UCLA.

"Heck no, he won’t be at UCLA though … What? UCLA, why? After what they did to my other son? Are you crazy? After what they did to Gelo (LiAngelo Ball), you think I’m gonna go back? They messed that up. You don’t mess with none of my boys."

LiAngelo was arrested for shoplifting while in China with the UCLA team in 2017. The interviewer appeared to be unaware of the incident, asking what UCLA did. While LaVar mentioned the suspension, he also said that LiAngelo was forced to wear No. 15 instead of No. 3.

LaMelo and LiAngelo had previously signed pro contracts and played for the Lithuanian club BC Vytautas Prienai. LaMelo, who had pledged to the Bruins, decommitted. LaMelo has returned to high school at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year. LiAngelo, who went undrafted in June, has reportedly notified G League teams he will enter the player pool and sign a G League contract.

Lonzo, who currently plays for the Lakers, went to UCLA.

MCCANN: Does LaMelo Ball Have a Chance at Becoming Eligible to Play College Basketball?

Since LaMelo played in Lithuana, it's unlikely he'll be able to play college basketball.

