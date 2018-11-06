LaMelo Ball will return to high school and enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for his senior year, the Ball family told SLAM Magazine. His older brother, LiAngelo Ball, who went undrafted in June, has reportedly notified G League teams he will enter the player pool and sign a G League contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

LaMelo and LiAngelo are the younger brothers of Lakers point guard, Lonzo. They previously signed pro contracts and played for the Lithuanian club BC Vytautas Prienai. Prior to that, LiAngelo had been enrolled at UCLA, however withdrew last December after being suspended indefinitely following an arrest in China. LaMelo, who had pledged to the Bruins, decommitted.

EXTRA MUSTARD: LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo and LaMelo Out of Lithuania: 'I Just Didn't Get Along With the Coach'

LaMelo, 17, had been enrolled at Chino Hills High School before leaving to play in Lithuania. He most recently played in the JBA League this past summer, a league organized by his father, LaVar. The JBA aims to provide high school basketball players a paid alternative to college.

LaMelo will reportedly start at Spire Institute "in the coming days" and is expected to debut on Nov. 13 against top prospect Isaiah Stewart and La Lumiere School (Ind.). By enrolling at Spire, a prep school, will allow LaMelo to compete against other top prep institutes featuring competition within his own age group.

LiAngelo, 19, worked out with both the Warriors and the Lakers leading up to the 2018 NBA draft, but was ultimately not selected.