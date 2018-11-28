Warriors' Steph Curry (Groin) to Return Saturday vs. Pistons

Curry will make his first appearance since suffering a groin injury Nov. 8 against the Bucks.

By Kaelen Jones
November 28, 2018

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will return from a left groin injury and play Saturday against the Pistons, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday.

Curry has missed each of the Warriors' past 10 games with the ailment. He first suffered the injury on Nov. 8 against the Bucks. He initially was expected to miss at least five games.

The Warriors announced that Curry would begin practicing this week with a goal of returning during Golden State's five-game road trip. The Warriors will visit the Raptors on Thursday prior to playing Detroit.

The Warriors went 5–5 in their first 10 games without Curry. Golden State lost four straight games at one point before going on a three-game win streak entering Thursday's contest.

