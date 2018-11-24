Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to begin practicing with Golden State next week and is targeting a return to game action during its upcoming five-game road trip, the team announced Saturday.

Curry has missed the Warriors' last eight games due to a left groin strain and was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff Saturday.

Steph Curry update, per Warriors pic.twitter.com/58dwpOzusK — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 24, 2018

"He’s doing much better," Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We’re just gonna keep taking it day by day."

On Friday morning, Curry was involved in a multi-car crash in Oakland, but was unharmed. The Warriors said that Curry will begin to intestify his on-court workouts after making good progress in his rehabilitation program.

Golden State is currently 3-5 without Curry. On Friday, Golden State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 125-97 win over the Trail Blazers.