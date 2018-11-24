Warriors' Steph Curry (Groin) Expected to Practice Next Week, Play During Upcoming Road Trip

Curry has missed each of the Warriors' past eight games.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to begin practicing with Golden State next week and is targeting a return to game action during its upcoming five-game road trip, the team announced Saturday.

Curry has missed the Warriors' last eight games due to a left groin strain and was re-evaluated by the team's medical staff Saturday.

"He’s doing much better," Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We’re just gonna keep taking it day by day."

On Friday morning, Curry was involved in a multi-car crash in Oakland, but was unharmed. The Warriors said that Curry will begin to intestify his on-court workouts after making good progress in his rehabilitation program.

Golden State is currently 3-5 without Curry. On Friday, Golden State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 125-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

 

