It’s been about two months since Kyrie Irving apologized for trying to convince people that Earth is flat, but another NBA star has a celestial conspiracy theory: Stephen Curry thinks the moon landing was faked.

Curry appeared on the latest edition of The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast featuring Hawks wings Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore. Almost out of the blue, Curry offered up this take.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked.

Two voices (it’s tough to tell whether it’s both Carter and Bazemore or just one of them accompanied by Curry answering his own question) reply “Nope.”

Curry follows up, “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so either.”

“You don’t think so?” co-host Annie Finberg replies.

“Nuh uh,” Curry says.

Bazemore goes one step further and tells Finberg to “do the research on Stanley Kubrick,” referring to a fake video in which an actor pretending to be the acclaimed filmmaker “admits” to being the director in charge of faking the 1969 moon landing.

(The exchange begins at the 46:45 mark here.)

There are heaps and heaps of evidence that prove the United States landed on the moon not just in 1969, but five more times after that. So Curry and Bazemore’s concerns can be quickly discounted.

Although, the best evidence in support this conspiracy is that if it really was possible to land on the moon, Stephen Curry would have made a three-pointer from up there.

[via NBC Sports]