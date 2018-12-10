Stephen Curry Thinks the Moon Landing Was Faked

Another NBA star has a deranged conspiracy theory. 

By Dan Gartland
December 10, 2018

It’s been about two months since Kyrie Irving apologized for trying to convince people that Earth is flat, but another NBA star has a celestial conspiracy theory: Stephen Curry thinks the moon landing was faked. 

Curry appeared on the latest edition of The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast featuring Hawks wings Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore. Almost out of the blue, Curry offered up this take. 

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked.

Two voices (it’s tough to tell whether it’s both Carter and Bazemore or just one of them accompanied by Curry answering his own question) reply “Nope.”

Curry follows up, “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so either.”

“You don’t think so?” co-host Annie Finberg replies.

“Nuh uh,” Curry says.

Bazemore goes one step further and tells Finberg to “do the research on Stanley Kubrick,” referring to a fake video in which an actor pretending to be the acclaimed filmmaker “admits” to being the director in charge of faking the 1969 moon landing. 

(The exchange begins at the 46:45 mark here.)

There are heaps and heaps of evidence that prove the United States landed on the moon not just in 1969, but five more times after that. So Curry and Bazemore’s concerns can be quickly discounted.

Although, the best evidence in support this conspiracy is that if it really was possible to land on the moon, Stephen Curry would have made a three-pointer from up there.

[via NBC Sports]

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)