The Bulls have engaged in trade talks with "several teams" regarding forward Jabari Parker, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson.

Parker signed a two-year $40 million contract with Chicago in July with a team option for the second year.

Bulls have engaged in talks with several teams regarding Jabari Parker, per sources. There’s considerable interest in Parker the player. Finding right fit financially is next. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 14, 2018

Chicago will reportedly pull Parker out of their regular rotation moving forward, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Parker, 23, is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2018. The former No. 2 overall pick played his first four seasons with Milwaukee before signing with Chicago.

The Bulls are 6–23 on the season and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.