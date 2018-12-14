Report: Bulls in Talks With 'Several Teams' for Jabari Parker

By Michael Shapiro
December 14, 2018

The Bulls have engaged in trade talks with "several teams" regarding forward Jabari Parker, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson.

Parker signed a two-year $40 million contract with Chicago in July with a team option for the second year. 

Chicago will reportedly pull Parker out of their regular rotation moving forward, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Parker, 23, is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2018. The former No. 2 overall pick played his first four seasons with Milwaukee before signing with Chicago.

The Bulls are 6–23 on the season and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

