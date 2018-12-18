Twitter has officially had enough of James Harden getting what he wants out of refs.

During last week's win against the Lakers it appeared Harden was the beneficiary of some questionable calls. The officials defended a few of the fouls called in favor of the reigning MVP and took aim at TNT's Chris Webber for questioning their officiating during the broadcast.

.@RealChrisWebber is incorrect here as well. This is a correctly called foul, as the defender makes contact with his shoulder as he is moving illegally into the offensive player's space. These are obvious fouls, and fans deserve accurate analysis. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/59VQSbTDbj — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) December 14, 2018

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma might not have agreed with what the officials had to say, but he made sure to not cross the line with his commentary.

Can we get fined if we tweet back at this account? https://t.co/dtJlwQTfXZ — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 14, 2018

It looks like Kuzma isn't the only one who disagrees with some of the calls made in Harden's favor.

As if Harden living at the foul line hasn't already angered enough people (Harden averages more made free throws per game than made field goals for his career), his elusive step back has became even more maddening to those who believe he gets away with an extra step back when he drew a foul with it in Monday's 102-97 win over the Jazz.

Harden used his signature move to set himself up for a three-point attempt and was fouled by Ricky Rubio with under a minute left in the game. The step back looked like a clear travel to most.

Yo dawg, I heard you like stepbacks.



So James Harden added a stepback to his stepback so you can watch a stepback right after a stepback.



🎥 @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/C5cog9qGx1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 18, 2018

2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala wanted the officials to speak on it–and he wasn't alone. Plenty of others took to Twitter with their own comments.

Rudy Gobert on the Harden step-back-into-the-step-back 3: "I didn't see it live, I saw the video. That's a new move." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 18, 2018

Ricky Rubio on the Harden stepback++:



Rubio: "You watch the play?"

Me: "Yeah."

Rubio: "What do you think?"

Me: "I personally thought it was a travel."

Rubio: "I'm not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 18, 2018

Come on cuz lol... There letting that happen now? Lol I’m really bout to be unguardable https://t.co/hMM7tYJaKT — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 18, 2018

@NBA the refs when It comes to James harden step back pic.twitter.com/lRPswi0v54 — Moises Carrillo (@carrillo7soccer) December 18, 2018

The guys who faked the moon landing didn’t even travel that far — chief (@orlandotragic69) December 18, 2018

This clip almost seems like a funny edited clip that was made to prove a point about traveling, but it’s not. Unbelievable. — Ahmed Mohiuddin (@Ahmed_Mohiuddin) December 18, 2018

he literally did a @BdotAdot5 impression of himself in an actual game. i would like to speak to that ref's manager. — edotjdot (@edotjdot) December 18, 2018

Rubio should've made a scene and got ejected after he got called for that foul on Harden. That way NBA refs have to review the ejection and then there's no way for them to avoid reviewing the step back step back. Don't run from this you cowards @OfficialNBARefs — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) December 18, 2018

And the refs did own up to missing the call on the court.

The offensive player gathers the ball while on his right foot. He then takes a step with his left foot (step 1) into a hop step, landing first with his right foot (step 2) and then illegally with his left (step 3). We missed this one - it is a traveling violation. https://t.co/BqMAoZHgIu — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) December 18, 2018

Well, that's one for Twitter, but it's two for Harden cause he still got the free throws in the game and the victory.