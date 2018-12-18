James Harden Gets Away With Travel on Step Back, Andre Iguodala Asks Officials for Answers

James Harden's step back is getting out of hand.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2018

Twitter has officially had enough of James Harden getting what he wants out of refs.

During last week's win against the Lakers it appeared Harden was the beneficiary of some questionable calls. The officials defended a few of the fouls called in favor of the reigning MVP and took aim at TNT's Chris Webber for questioning their officiating during the broadcast.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma might not have agreed with what the officials had to say, but he made sure to not cross the line with his commentary.

It looks like Kuzma isn't the only one who disagrees with some of the calls made in Harden's favor.

As if Harden living at the foul line hasn't already angered enough people (Harden averages more made free throws per game than made field goals for his career), his elusive step back has became even more maddening to those who believe he gets away with an extra step back when he drew a foul with it in Monday's 102-97 win over the Jazz.

Harden used his signature move to set himself up for a three-point attempt and was fouled by Ricky Rubio with under a minute left in the game. The step back looked like a clear travel to most.

2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala wanted the officials to speak on it–and he wasn't alone. Plenty of others took to Twitter with their own comments.

And the refs did own up to missing the call on the court.

Well, that's one for Twitter, but it's two for Harden cause he still got the free throws in the game and the victory.

