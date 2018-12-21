Doc Rivers is not going to want to hear what Shaq has to say about this.

In the third quarter of Thursday's game between the Clippers and Mavericks, the Los Angeles coach went to jump up to argue about a call.

As time was running out in the period, it appeared Dallas' J.J. Barea may have gotten away with a double dribble, and Rivers wanted to say something about it.

Unfortunately, his legs (and what might have been a wet spot on the sideline) were not interested in what the coach wanted to do.

Doc Rivers takes a spill pic.twitter.com/UVP6DENq8Z — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) December 21, 2018

Rivers was mic'd up for the game, and if the NBA really cares about us, we will have that audio sooner rather than later.