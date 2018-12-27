Watch: LeBron James Dedicates AP Athlete of the Year Award to 'I Promise' School

James was named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time on Thursday.

By Michael Shapiro
December 27, 2018

LeBron James was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for a third time on Thursday and was honored by the AP for his opening of the "I Promise" school in Akron, Ohio. 

"The 'I Promise' school is perhaps James’ most prized accomplishment yet," the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds wrote. "It opened in July for 240 third- and fourth-graders, a public school in Akron that is perhaps like none other. Families — not just the kids — get support there, whether it’s by helping put food on the table or providing adult education or even legal assistance."

James spoke about the award following the Lakers' win over the Warriors on Christmas Day.

"Throughout my journey if I'm able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it's more than that," James said. "It's everybody that I try to inspire. It's my teammates and it's my city, where I come from. It's my kids and my school so it's never about me, I appreciate getting it, but it's never been about me throughout my journey."

James thanked the AP for the award via Twitter on Thursday.

James exited Los Angeles' victory against Golden State in the third quarter with a groin injury. He will not play against the Kings on Thursday night. 

