LeBron James was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for a third time on Thursday and was honored by the AP for his opening of the "I Promise" school in Akron, Ohio.

"The 'I Promise' school is perhaps James’ most prized accomplishment yet," the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds wrote. "It opened in July for 240 third- and fourth-graders, a public school in Akron that is perhaps like none other. Families — not just the kids — get support there, whether it’s by helping put food on the table or providing adult education or even legal assistance."

James spoke about the award following the Lakers' win over the Warriors on Christmas Day.

"Throughout my journey if I'm able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it's more than that," James said. "It's everybody that I try to inspire. It's my teammates and it's my city, where I come from. It's my kids and my school so it's never about me, I appreciate getting it, but it's never been about me throughout my journey."

For the third time, @KingJames is AP Male Athlete of the year as selected by AP members and editors. Even without a title, 2018 a big year as he opened his 'I Promise' school and furthered using his voice as an activist. @ByTimReynolds: https://t.co/ZgxGHAT3Qh pic.twitter.com/rNEOeDPmEW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) December 27, 2018

James thanked the AP for the award via Twitter on Thursday.

Thank you “AP” for the award. Obviously this isn’t for me, it’s for all my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids all over the world and adults as well that allow me to talk for them, lead them, dream with them and inspire them every single day! THANK YOU 🙏🏾#JamesGang👑 https://t.co/xwfwZrNwGn — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 27, 2018

James exited Los Angeles' victory against Golden State in the third quarter with a groin injury. He will not play against the Kings on Thursday night.