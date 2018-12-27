Wouldn't you love to just sit on your butt and buy cold beers with the tap of a button while watching Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk over people?

Turns out the people with the Bucks & Fiserv Forum App were reading your mind.

The Coors Light Beer Button will allow fans who are 21 and older to order up to two beers at a time without every getting up from their seats. You need to have your location turned on in the app and need a card to pay for it, but that beats standing up and being the person who missed the Greek Freak dunking from the free-throw line. You can get a breakdown on how to use the beer button here.

According to OnMilwaukee.com, the beer button will be availabe starting during Saturday's contest against the Nets. This means there will be 23 Bucks games this season where no fan will be required to stand up to get beer.

Isn't that the real American Dream?