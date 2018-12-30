LeBron James said he felt he became the "Greatest of All-Time" after beating the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

James made the comments on a clip for a new episode of "More Than An Athlete," saying the win made him ecstatic to win one for Cleveland. It was the Cavaliers' first NBA championship.

James added that the moment was one of the only times in his career he's gone, "you did something special."

What @kingjames considers being the GOAT 🐐 ⁣

James and the Cavaliers beat Golden State in seven games to win in 2016. The Warriors finished the season at 73–9, becoming the first NBA team to win 73 games in one season. The Cavaliers went 57–25. James was the Finals MVP, while Stephen Curry was the regular season MVP.

The debate between Michael Jordan and James for the greatest of all time has been going strong with plenty of hot takes and comparisons aplenty. James now adds this as evidence while Jordan has teased the debate, but not made a comment.

James suffered a left groin strain midway through the third quarter of last week's Christmas Day game against the Warriors when he slipped on the court. While James's MRI revealed no structural damage, the All-NBA forward did suffer a significant strain and the Lakers expect their star to sit out a number of games. The team is calling James's absence "day to day."

The 33-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season through 34 games.