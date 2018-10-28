Michael Jordan teased basketball fans everywhere in a Sunday Night Football promo video.

In the promo, Jordan says it times to settle the debate on the greatest of all time, which naturally has everyone assuming he means the debate between him and LeBron James.

Between talent and ability to perform in clutch moments, plus the same jersey numbers, it all sounds like we're leading to an answer on the James-Jordan question.

Jordan then suggests the way to find out is to "play it out, head-to-head." A brief pause follows, as everyone would expect something between him and James. But then quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers flash on screen in promotion for next week's Patriots–Packers contest.

How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’@Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. pic.twitter.com/L4v6kOvJfF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2018

Jordan then says, "I'll watch that."

Us too, but we're still waiting to settle the James-Jordan debate.