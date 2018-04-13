Get a breakdown on how the bracket is set up for the 2018 NBA playoffs.
The NBA postseason kicks off on Saturday April 14 and will continue until June when a champion is crowned in the NBA Finals.
The Rockets enter this year's playoffs tied with the defending champion Warriors for the best odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the postseason's conclusion.
Houston will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs after earning the best record in the league at 65-17. The Raptors will have the luxury of hosting any series they play against an Eastern conference opponent and will host the Finals if they make it to the championship round and the Rockets do not because Toronto's 59-23 record is the best in the East, and second-best overall, just one game ahead of Golden State.
Take a look below at how the bracket is set up and what each team's path to the Finals will be. You can check out a schedule for the first round of the playoffs here.
Eastern Conference
First Round
No. 1 Raptors vs. No. 8 Wizards
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No 5 Pacers
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Bucks
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Heat
Second Round
Raptors/Wizards vs. Cavaliers/Pacers—If the Raptors advance to this round, they will host the series. If the Wizards advance, the Cavaliers or Pacers will host.
Celtics/Bucks vs. 76ers/Heat—If the Celtics advance to this round, they will host this series. The 76ers would host the Bucks if they played each other in this round, and the Bucks would host the Heat if they played each other in this round.
Eastern Conference Finals
TBD vs. TBD
Western Conference
First Round
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves
No. 4 Thunder vs. No. 5 Jazz
No. 2 Warriors vs. No. 7 Spurs
No. 3 Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Pelicans
Second Round
Rockets/Timberwolves vs. Thunder/Jazz—If the Rockets advance to this round, they will host the series. If the Timberwolves advance, the Thunder or Jazz will host.
Warriors/Spurs vs. Trail Blazers/Pelicans— If the Warriors advance to this round, they will host the series. The Trail Blazers would host the Spurs if they played each other in this round, and the Pelicans would host the Spurs if they played each other in this round.
Western Conference Finals
TBD vs. TBD
NBA Finals
Eastern Conference Champion vs. Western Conference Champion