The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are the betting favorites to win the NBA Finals, according to odds posted by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

The Warriors begin defense of their title on Saturday in their first round series against the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors swept the Spurs in last season's Western Conference Finals after All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard hurt his ankle in Game 1.

Golden State were heavy favorites to win the 2018 title after their five-game Finals drubbing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Rockets, who have the league's best record and Warriors are 6–5 favorites, followed by the Cavaliers at 8–1 and the East's top seed Toronto Raptors coming in at 12-5.

The Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans are the longest shots of the playoff teams at 300–1.

Here are the rest of the NBA finals odds:

Rockets 6-5

Warriors 6-5

Cavaliers 8-1

Raptors 12-1

76ers 25-1

Blazers 50-1

Jazz 50-1

Thunder 50-1

Celtics 100-1

Spurs 100-1

Heat 200-1

Pacers 200-1

Wizards 200-1

Wolves 200-1

Bucks 300-1

Pelicans 300-1