The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly trading MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks to Chicago in exchange for guard Justin Holiday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski added that the Grizzlies are giving up their 2019 and 2020 picks to the Bulls in the deal.

Chicago is reportedly likely to waive Cameron Payne to take on both Brooks and Selden.

Holiday has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 38.3% from the field and 35% from deep for the Bulls. Brooks, a five-year veteran, has only played 13.3 minutes per game for Memphis this season.

The 29-year-old wing is averaging 6.6 points per game through 29 appearances. Brooks was involved in a reported three-way deal earlier this season between the Wizards, Grizzlies and Suns. The multi-team trade was called off, however, after conflicting reports surfaced as to which Brooks was leaving Memphis for Phoenix–MarShon or Dillon.

Selden is averaging 5.4 points through 32 games. The Grizzlies sit at 18–19 on the season so far, returning to action on Friday, Jan. 4 against the Nets.

The rebuilding Bulls are 10–28 after an 84–112 loss to the Magic. Chicago next plays on Friday, against the Pacers.