Danny Green Says Kawhi Leonard Didn't Quit on Spurs: 'He Was Injured'

Kawhi Leonard only played nine games in his last season with the Spurs because of a quadriceps injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2019

In a recent Sports Illustrated story from Chris Mannix on Kawhi Leonard and his future with the Raptors, teammate Danny Green came to the defense of the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and brushed away any speculation that Leonard quit on the Spurs.

"He was injured," says Green of Leonard. "Being injured has nothing to do with quitting. Quitting is if you are healthy and you sit out. He was hurt, and everyone in the San Antonio organization knew that."

Leonard only played nine games last season due to a quadriceps injury. For much of the season, people speculated just how hurt he was and if it was part of Leonard's plan to get out of San Antonio.

Watch: Kawhi Leonard's Mom Did Not Want to Listen to Heckling Spurs Fans

During the offseason, Leonard and Green were traded to the Toronto Raptors after spending seven and eight years with the Spurs, respectively.

Leonard is currently in the midst of the best year of his career, posting career highs in points (27.2), rebounds (7.9) and assists (3.0). Green is averaging a career high of 29.4 minutes per game in Toronto while putting up 9.4 points a night.

The Raptors, who lost to the Spurs last week when they visited San Antonio, entered Tuesday with a 30-12 record.

Their next game is Tuesday against the Hawks.

