Rockets center Clint Capela will miss four to six weeks with a thumb injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Capela reportedly has ligament damage in his right hand.

Capela injured his thumb in Houston's 116-109 loss to the Magic on Sunday night. He leads the Rockets in rebounds and blocks with 12.6 and 1.8 per game, respectively.

The fifth-year center is averaging a career high in points per game in 2018-19. He appeared in 74 games last season.

Houston enters Monday night sixth in the Western Conference at 24–18.

Point guard Chris Paul is currently out of the Rockets' lineup as he battles a hamstring injury. Paul is expected to return to the court in late January.