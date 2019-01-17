Watch: Wizards Beat Knicks on Goaltending Call

The Knicks lost in the most Knicks way possible. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2019

On Thursday, the Knicks lost to the Wizards in the most Knicks way possible — on a goaltending call.

The teams were playing in London at The O2 when the game went down to the final seconds. New York was ahead 100–99, but Washington had possession. The Wizards inbounded the ball with three seconds to play, and Thomas Bryant had his shot swatted away in the paint as time expired. But before Knicks players could celebrate, the play was ruled goaltending, leading to a 101-100 victory for the Wizards.  

The Knicks were up by as many as 19 points — matching their largest blown lead this season.

New York was without Enes Kanter, who did not travel to the game. Kanter said he feared he could be killed because of his criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

McCANN: Taking Stock of Enes Kanter's Citzenship With Impending London Game Absence

The Knicks (10–34) sit in 14th in the East, just ahead of the 9-36 Cavaliers. 

Let the tank wars continue. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message