On Thursday, the Knicks lost to the Wizards in the most Knicks way possible — on a goaltending call.

The teams were playing in London at The O2 when the game went down to the final seconds. New York was ahead 100–99, but Washington had possession. The Wizards inbounded the ball with three seconds to play, and Thomas Bryant had his shot swatted away in the paint as time expired. But before Knicks players could celebrate, the play was ruled goaltending, leading to a 101-100 victory for the Wizards.

The Knicks were up by as many as 19 points — matching their largest blown lead this season.

New York was without Enes Kanter, who did not travel to the game. Kanter said he feared he could be killed because of his criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Knicks (10–34) sit in 14th in the East, just ahead of the 9-36 Cavaliers.

Let the tank wars continue.