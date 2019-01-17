Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis on Team's Struggles: 'We Will Never, Ever Tank'

Washington is 11th in the East at 18–26. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 17, 2019

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis addressed Washington's standing in the Eastern Conference on Thursday while speaking to reporters in London.

"We will never, ever tank," Leonsis said before the Wizards face the Knicks at The O2 in London. "We're not letting anybody off the hook, we got to make the playoffs."

Washington enters Thursday's matchup 11th in the East at 18–26. The Wizards have reached the postseason in four of the last five seasons.

The Wizards playoff push will come without five-time All-Star John Wall. The Kentucky product underwent heel surgery on Dec. 29 and will miss the rest of the season. Seventh-year guard Bradley Beal has shouldered the scoring load in Wall's absence, averaging 24.8 points per game.

