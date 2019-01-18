Watch: Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Says He Won't Defend Slam Dunk Contest Title

Mitchell became Utah's second dunk contest winner in the event's 34-year history with his victory in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 18, 2019

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell won't defend his Slam Dunk Contest title at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte this year, he told the Deseret News. Mitchell won the dunk-contest crown in February 2018 after paying homage to Vince Carter in the final round.

“I loved doing the dunk contest last year and it was a ton of fun, but I also know it takes a lot of focus, practice and preparation,” Mitchell told the Deseret News. “Right now, my mind is really on helping my team make a deep run [in the] second half of the season. I’m excited though for the weekend, I’m going to be able to be a part of some great events.”

Mitchell is seeking his first All-Star appearance in 2018-19. He finished outside the top 10 of Western Conference guards in the third round of fan voting released on Thursday. The Louisville product is averaging 21.6 points per game this season while shooting 32.2% from three. 

Utah is ninth in the West entering Friday night at 25–21. The Jazz have won eight of their last ten games and are riding a five-game win streak. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message