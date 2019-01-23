NBA Trade Rumors: Mike Conley, Marc Gasol Discuss Possible Move From Grizzlies

By Khadrice Rollins
January 23, 2019

The NBA trade deadline is about two weeks away and two potential playoff difference makers were just officially put on the trade block.

On Wednesday, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies both discussed how they were informed by the team that it will listen to offers on the two cornerstones of the franchise. With the team in a deep slump since its hot start, it appears to be headed for a second-straight season out of the playoffs, which is causing this move to hear out trade offers and leap into a rebuild of sorts.

As Memphis tries to figure out what its next step going forward this season will be, other teams are trying to sure up their rosters for the playoff battle. And on the flip side, teams that came into the season expecting to miss the postseason are looking to dump players before the deadline to help with roster flexibility going forward and to create cap space for the upcoming offseason.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Mike Conley said, "we knew with the way things have been going these last few weeks, anything could happen," in reference to the Grizzlies possibly moving him.

• Marc Gasol said, "My relationship with the Grizzlies might change, but my relationship with Memphis won’t."

• The Pelicans, Thunder and Bucks could look into getting wing Rodney Hood from the Cavaliers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers are exploring "other options" and "possibilities" outside of their own roster to help with Lonzo Ball injured. (Coach Luke Walton)

• In addition to Kent Bazemore and Dewayne Dedmon, the Hawks are also looking into potential trades involving Taurean Prince. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Grizzlies and Hawks have discussed a potential Chandler Parsons trade. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The 76ers are looking to add wing shooting and a center. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Teams have asked the Knicks about Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courney Lee and the Magic and Suns have shown interest in Frank Ntilikina. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)

• The Hornets have no plans to trade Kemba Walker. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bulls are not rushing to release newly acquired Carmelo Anthony. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Wizards are not going to trade Bradley Beal, but they could move Otto Porter, who has already been garnering interest from the Jazz. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Thunder are looking to use their $10.7 million trade exception to get a forward who can help stretch the floor. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Mavericks talked with the Magic, Knicks and Lakers about potential Dennis Smith Jr. trades. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bulls and Knicks have talked about a possible Jabari Parker trade, but they want a third team to take on Enes Kanter. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

