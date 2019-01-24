After having his right thumb evaluated, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is determining whether or not he will have surgery to repair torn ligaments, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie played 30 minutes Wednesday night and posted a game-high 29 points in Brooklyn's 114-110 win over the Magic.

For the season, Dinwiddie has played in every game for the Nets so far and is averaging a career-high 17.2 points playing 28.6 minutes primarily off the bench. He is second on the team in assists and averaging 5.0 per game on the year.

The Nets are currently sixth in the East at 26-23 and two games clear of the seventh-place Hornets.

Over the next two weeks, Brooklyn will play the Knicks, Celtics, Bulls, Spurs, Magic, Bucks and Nuggets.