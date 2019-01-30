The New Orleans Pelicans do not intend on trading All-Star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"New Orleans has no interest in acquiescing Anthony Davis to the Lakers right now," Wojnarowski said Wednesday.

CROSSOVER STAFF: Five Anthony Davis Trades the Pelicans Should Consider

Davis, a five-time All-Star, recently requested a trade from the Pelicans, with his agent, Rich Paul, publicly stating Davis does not intend to sign a contract extension with New Orleans once his current deal is up at the end of the season.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is "not picking up his phone" regarding potential trade offers for Davis. With Paul also representing Lakers forward LeBron James, there's been speculation that Los Angeles would pursue acquiring Davis, however it appears that for now, they won't be considered.

MAHONEY: Anthony Davis Deserves the Lakers’ Best Trade Offer

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Monday that Davis will not hold out until his trade request is acknowledged. Davis, who's been injured and dealing with a sprained left index finger, did not play in New Orleans' contest against the Rockets on Wednesday.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.