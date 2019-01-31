Kristaps Porzingis's Rookie Contract, Explained

Porzingis entered the 2018-19 season with one year remaining on his rookie contract.

By Kaelen Jones
January 31, 2019

After the New York Knicks drafted Kristaps Porzingis with the fourth pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Porzingis signed a rookie contract that was four years in length and included a player option for a fifth. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Porzingis's rookie deal was worth $18.6 million in guaranteed money, averaging about $4.6 million per year. His base salary during the 2018-19 season was set at $5.6 million, according to Spotrac.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Porzingis midway through the season. Porzingis reportedly intends to sign a qualifying offer, which is worth $4.5 million. After suffering a torn ACL last February, Porzingis missed too many games to meet starter criteria in order to earn a more lucrative qualifying offer, valued at $7.5 million.

Should Porzingis sign a qualifying offer, he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2020 offseason.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message