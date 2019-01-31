After the New York Knicks drafted Kristaps Porzingis with the fourth pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Porzingis signed a rookie contract that was four years in length and included a player option for a fifth. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Porzingis's rookie deal was worth $18.6 million in guaranteed money, averaging about $4.6 million per year. His base salary during the 2018-19 season was set at $5.6 million, according to Spotrac.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Porzingis midway through the season. Porzingis reportedly intends to sign a qualifying offer, which is worth $4.5 million. After suffering a torn ACL last February, Porzingis missed too many games to meet starter criteria in order to earn a more lucrative qualifying offer, valued at $7.5 million.

Should Porzingis sign a qualifying offer, he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2020 offseason.