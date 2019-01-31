When Does Kristaps Porzingis Became a Free Agent?

Porzingis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 31, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis will have a decision to make when NBA free agency starts in July. 

Porzingis, who was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, will be a restricted free agent this summer. Porzingis also has the option of signing a one-year qualifying offer in the summer and become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. 

Porzingis has not played so far in 2018-19 after tearing his ACL in Feb. 2018. The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18 before his ACL injury. 

Porzingis is reportedly planning to inform the Mavericks that his intent is to sign the qualifying offer in restricted free agency this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message