Kristaps Porzingis will have a decision to make when NBA free agency starts in July.

Porzingis, who was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, will be a restricted free agent this summer. Porzingis also has the option of signing a one-year qualifying offer in the summer and become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Porzingis has not played so far in 2018-19 after tearing his ACL in Feb. 2018. The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18 before his ACL injury.

Porzingis is reportedly planning to inform the Mavericks that his intent is to sign the qualifying offer in restricted free agency this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.