Report: LeBron James (Groin) to Return Thursday vs. Clippers After 17-Game Absence

The 17-game absence marked the longest in LeBron James's career.

By Kaelen Jones
January 31, 2019

Lakers forward LeBron James will reportedly make his return Thursday night against the Clippers after missing five weeks due to a strained groin, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

James, who's missed each of Los Angeles' past 17 contests, was initially ruled out from playing in the game, but was upgraded to doubtful earlier Thursday.

James last played on Christmas Day, when he injured his groin against the Warriors. The injury stint marked the longest of James's career.

In his absence, the Lakers went 6–11, dropping from fourth to ninth in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles lost six games during that stretch by 10 or more points.

The Lakers enter Thursday two games back of the Clippers for eighth place in the West. James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34 games this season.

