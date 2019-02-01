Kyrie Irving has switched his stance from the preseason regarding a long-term commitment to the Celtics. After saying he will "plan on re-signing [in Boston]" in October, Irving assessed his upcoming free agency on Friday, telling reporters, "ask me July 1," according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Irving continued his comments before Boston's matchup with the Knicks in New York on Friday night.

"I don't know anybody s---," he told the media, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Coincidentally, Irving was sitting right next to a Knicks logo when he said this. https://t.co/6XBzbrsBUM — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 1, 2019

The five-time All-Star has been the subject of significant intruigue over the past few weeks. Irving will likely be targeted by the Knicks and possibly the Lakers in free agency. New York traded Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas on Thursday, which is a move that was viewed by many as a salary dump in advance of July's free agency.

Cleveland traded Irving to Boston in August 2017. Irving is averaging 23.7 points per game in 2018-19.

The Celtics are 32–19 entering Friday night, fifth in the East.