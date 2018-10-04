At the Celtics' Fan Fest event Thursday night, Kyrie Irving assured the crowd that he plans on re-signing this offseason when he can becomes a free agent.

"If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here," Irving told a crowd to raucous applause in TD Garden.

Last week, in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols the five-time All-Star said, "Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, 'What are you thinking?' We're pretty f------ good here."

Additionally, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Irving has made a verbal commitment to Boston ownership that he plans to stay long-term.

In his one season with the Celtics, Irving averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists in 60 games. A lingering knee issue forced him to shut his season down early and miss the postseason. The 26-year-old from Duke will be entering his eighth NBA season this year.