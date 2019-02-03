The NBA is still regrouping from Thursday's shocking trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Knicks to the Mavericks as the trade deadline creeps closer.

The Lakers are still looking to nab All-NBA talent Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, but it is going to take some effort as New Orleans was "underwhelmed" by the initial offers from Los Angeles. The Pelicans might still look to trade some other players as they try to negotiate a deal with the Lakers concerning Davis.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league below.

• Several teams were "shocked" to learn Kristaps Porzingis was available and the Knicks were looking to trade him after the deal with the Mavericks. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Cavaliers have gotten multiple offers for Rodney Hood, but Hood is expected to be "choosy" with his veto power. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Pelicans are considering countering the Lakers' offers for Anthony Davis later this week by asking for two first-round picks. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Lakers reached out to the Pistons about Reggie Bullock as they look to add shooting. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Lakers sent the Pelicans five offers for Anthony Davis on Wednesday but did not get a response yet. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Lakers presented the Pelicans with an "underwhelming offer" for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles was willing to trade Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Pelicans told teams they have "no interest" in parting with guard Jrue Holiday. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Sixers have re-engaged league interest in Markelle Fultz. (Jon Johnson, KYWN)

• The Rockets have offered the Grizzlies a first-round pick to get rid of Brandon Knight and his contract. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• Davis says he "never gave the Pelicans a destination" and is "not sure" where rumors about wanting to play for the Lakers started. (Fletcher Mackel, WDSU)

• Anthony Davis Sr. doesn't want his son playing for the Celtics after how they treated Isaiah Thomas. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)