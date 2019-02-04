Anthony Davis could soon be on the move. After requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans—a move which earned him a sizable fine—the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential destination for the All-Star center.

Initially, it appeared that the Pelicans wouldn't entertain the Lakers' early trade proposals. But with the NBA trade deadline just days away, it won't be much longer before New Orleans decides where it will deal the former No. 1 pick.

Below, you can catch up all of the latest rumors, news and updates surrounding Anthony Davis ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

• The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill. The Lakers are awaiting New Orleans' response. (Brad Turner, LA Times)

• The Lakers have reportedly offered a new trade package to New Orleans which includes "multiple young players, multiple draft picks" and gives the Pelicans salary relief. The deal is more in line with what New Orleans is pursuing in return for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Lakers president Magic Johnson and Pelicans general manager Dell Demps reportedly held multiple conversations on Monday. Los Angeles has gotten more serious in its pursuit of Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Davis's representatives reportedly told the Pelicans that Davis would consider signing long-term deals with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bucks reportedly have not reached out about acquiring Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)