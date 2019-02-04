Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers Offer Multiple Young Players, Draft Picks to Pelicans

Keep up with the latest news, updates and trade rumors surrounding All-Star center Anthony Davis.

By Kaelen Jones
February 04, 2019

Anthony Davis could soon be on the move. After requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans—a move which earned him a sizable fine—the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential destination for the All-Star center.

Initially, it appeared that the Pelicans wouldn't entertain the Lakers' early trade proposals. But with the NBA trade deadline just days away, it won't be much longer before New Orleans decides where it will deal the former No. 1 pick.

Below, you can catch up all of the latest rumors, news and updates surrounding Anthony Davis ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

• The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill. The Lakers are awaiting New Orleans' response. (Brad Turner, LA Times)

• The Lakers have reportedly offered a new trade package to New Orleans which includes "multiple young players, multiple draft picks" and gives the Pelicans salary relief. The deal is more in line with what New Orleans is pursuing in return for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Lakers president Magic Johnson and Pelicans general manager Dell Demps reportedly held multiple conversations on Monday. Los Angeles has gotten more serious in its pursuit of Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Davis's representatives reportedly told the Pelicans that Davis would consider signing long-term deals with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Bucks reportedly have not reached out about acquiring Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message