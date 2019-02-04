Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has a plan. Last week, the Mavericks acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a pair of players on expiring contracts. The deal makes way for Porzingis, coming off a torn ACL injury, to be paired with rookie phenom Luka Doncic.

On Monday, during Porzingis's introductory press conference with Dallas, Cuban told reporters that his goal is to keep Porzingis and Doncic together for "the next 20 years."

A reporter asked Porzingis if he planned on re-signing with the Mavs this offseason. Porzingis's rookie contract is due to expire, allowing him to become a restricted free agent. As Porzingis sheepishly fielded the question, Cuban, sitting a few steps away, responded himself.

"I can answer that for you," Cuban said. "Yeah, he does."

Without further addressing the question, Porzingis followed up Cuban by saying, "There you go."

A reporter asked Porzingis whether or not it was true he'd re-sign with Dallas, prompting Cuban to again take the mic. Porzingis added that he and Cuban are "on the same page" regarding his future contract.

While Porzingis and Cuban suggest they're in-sync regarding the big man's future with the franchise, they aren't singing the exact same tune surrounding his return to the floor. Porzingis, who suffered a torn ACL injury last February, has not played this year, but told reporters that he wants to return soon.

"I feel great," Porzingis said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I feel bouncy and I'm ready to get back on the court."

The Mavericks shared video of Porzingis practicing with the team on Monday, but only showed him attempting a free throw. Cuban has already said that Porzingis will probably not play this season.