The Memphis Grizzlies are seriously discussing sending Marc Gasol to the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Accoring to Charania, Memphis will sit Gasol during the team's game against the Timberwolves on Tuesday as they continue trade discussions. The framework of the deal has not been finalized but will reportedly match the salary necessary to meet Gasol's $24.1 million contract.

Gasol, one of the team's franchise stars, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The former Defensive Player of the Year is shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from beyond the arc and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Gasol was initially put on the trading block alongside Mike Conley on Jan. 22, when the Grizzlies told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they would be willing to listen to offers. According to Wojnarowski, that was the first time Memphis was preparing to weigh deals involving the team's cornerstone player.

Memphis has also listened to offers from the Utah Jazz, who initiated negotiations centered around Ricky Rubio. The Detroit Pistons have also offered packages centered around Reggie Jackson, while the Raptors reportedly offered Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both Conley and Gasol.

The Grizzlies got off to a hot start to the season, going 12–5 during the opening stretch before falling to 19–28 past the midway point of the season. Memphis is currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference.

Gasol can become a free agent this summer by opting out of the final year on his $25.5 million contract for 2019-2020.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.