All-Star center Anthony Davis reportedly intends to play out the remainder of his contract and become a free agent during the 2020 offseason, regardless of whether the Pelicans trade him to another team or not ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

According to Stein, the Pelicans have not yet disclosed their intentions regarding whether or not they plan to keep Davis beyond Thursday's trade deadline. Davis, who's been nursing a thumb injury, reportedly was healthy enough to play in each of New Orleans' games this week, but was held out from returning.

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps reportedly has not had communication with Lakers president Magic Johnson regarding Los Angeles' most recent trade offer for Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Additionally, Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are "running low on hope" in engaging New Orleans prior to Thursday's trade deadline.

Per Stein, Davis has the Knicks on "equal footing" with the Lakers in terms of teams he would be interested in signing a long-term contract with.

After Davis informed the Pelicans that he would not sign an extension with the team this offseason, it was reported that he preferred to be dealt to the Knicks, Lakers, Clippers or Bucks. Stein reports that both the Clippers and Bucks, though apparently not as favored as the Lakers and Knicks, are still preferred landing spots for the five-time All-Star.

Davis reportedly will not sign a long-term deal with the Celtics should Boston trade for when the franchise is able to in July.

Davis, who signed a five-year, $127 million extension with New Orleans in 2015, is eligible to sign a supermax contract worth $240 million with the Pelicans this summer. Davis told New Orleans that he would not hold out in an effort to be moved and will play out the rest of the season.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.