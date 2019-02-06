The trade deadline is just two days away and while there have been some stunners, such as Kristaps Porzingis being traded to the Mavericks, expect more fireworks to occur before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

Porzingis' frustration with the New York Knicks was reported and within hours he was shipped off to Dallas and teams are looking to load up on cap friendly deals, but using those assets to go after one of the coveted free agents this summer.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the biggest wild card out there as he wants out of New Orleans with the Lakers being the biggest suitors. The Lakers have made their initial contact with the Pelicans, but reportedly New Orleans has been "underwhelmed" by those first offers.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league below.

• The Clippers agree to trade guard Tobias Harris to the 76ers in a deal involving six players. Philadelphia will send forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala, plus 2021 and 2023 second-round picks to the Clippers, while center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott are going to the 76ers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers agreed to acquire Reggie Bullock from Detroit for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. A second-round draft pick would also go to the Pistons, and is expected to create a $2.5 million trade exception with the Bullock trade to the Lakers. (Frank Isola, The Athletic)

• The Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets remained engaged on a deal that would bring Brandon Knight and the Rockets’ first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Alec Burks. (Jason Lloyd, The Athletic)

• The Hornets and Grizzlies do not have an agreement in place that would send Grizzlies center Marc Gasol to the Hornets. Malik Monk and/or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist would be the main players going back to Memphis, but there has been no progression on the deal yet. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• Anthony Davis has been medically cleared to play from a left index finger fracture. However, the Pelicans do not intend to play him before Thursday's trade deadline. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers continue to show interest in Trevor Ariza and could pursue him should the Wizards make him available at the deadline. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)