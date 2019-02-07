The Grizzlies traded Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Clippers in exchange for Avery Bradley, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski.

The Clippers made headlines on Wednesday with a deal headlined by Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bradley, 28, is averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. Temple is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Green is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Clippers are 30–25 for eighth in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 22–33 for 14th in the Western Conference.