The rosters for the NBA's 68th annual All-Star Game are set.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo announced their All-Star roster selections during the first-ever televised All-Star Draft, which aired on TNT on Thursday. The two captains selected their teams from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

In 2018, the league switched the format of the All-Star game from East vs. West to a playground-style game. The two captains can draft their players regardless of conference affiliation. The leading vote-getter from each conference is named the captain.

The 2019 All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will air on TNT.

James had the first pick in the draft, Antetokounmpo gets the first pick in the second round and James got the first pick in the third round.

First Pick: Kevin Durant (Team LeBron)

Second Pick: Stephen Curry (Team Giannis)

Third Pick: Kyrie Irving (Team LeBron)

Fourth Pick: Joel Embiid (Team Giannis)

Fifth Pick: Kahwi Leonard (Team LeBron)

Sixth Pick: Paul George (Team Giannis)

Seventh Pick: James Harden (Team LeBron)

Eighth Pick: Kemba Walker (Team Giannis)

Ninth Pick: Khris Middleton (Team Giannis)

Tenth Pick: Anthony Davis (Team LeBron)

Eleventh Pick: Nikola Jokic (Team Giannis)

Twelfth Pick: Klay Thompson (Team LeBron)

Thirteenth Pick: Ben Simmons (Drafted by Team Giannis but traded to Team LeBron)

Fourteenth Pick: Damian Lillard (Team LeBron)

Fifteenth Pick: Blake Griffin (Team Giannis)

Sixteenth Pick: Russell Westbrook (Drafted to Team LeBron but traded to Team Giannis)

Seventeenth Pick: D'Angelo Russell (Team Giannis)

Eighteenth Pick: LaMarcus Aldridge (Team LeBron)

Nineteenth Pick: Nikola Vucevic (Team Giannis)

Twentieth Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns (Team LeBron)

Twenty-First Pick: Kyle Lowry (Team Giannis)

Twenty-Second Pick: Bradley Beal (Team LeBron)

Twenty-Third Pick: Dwyane Wade (Team LeBron)

Twenty-Fourth Pick: Dirk Nowitzki (Team Giannis)