Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Draft Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid to All-Star Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a lover and wants to end one of the most intriguing beefs in the NBA.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 24, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to squash the beef.

The Bucks star was voted an All-Star Game captain and he is already plotting on what players he wants to draft.

While discussing whom he wanted to get on his team, Antetokounmpo said he wanted 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was also picked as an All-Star starter. But he added he also wanted to bring in Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who has had an ongoing feud with Embiid over the last two years.

"It's all about love. I'm a lover, not a fighter," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm gonna pick Joel Embiid. If I can pick Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook on the same team, I'll do it."

Westbrook played with former teammate Kevin Durant in each of the last two All-Star Games. Many have speculated there is conflict between the two because of how Durant left Oklahoma City, but the two were able to coexist with no trouble.

So maybe Antetokounmpo can bring them together with no issue. But it will take a lot to get the two to show love to each other.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message