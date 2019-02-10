Watch: This Kid's Handles Are So Filthy They Made the Ref Shiver, Shake and Quiver

If you were officiating this youngster, you would have reacted the same way to his hesitation crossover dribble.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 10, 2019

You know your game is cold when you can make the officials react to your moves as if they are in the crowd and not calling the game.

This kid's game is that cold.

In a video that made the rounds on social media over the weekend, a young hooper showed off his handles by hitting a hesitation dribble that put his defender in the air and set up a right-to-left crossover. Not only did the young fella get the bucket, but he also made the baseline ref dance at the sight of the hesi as if he were watching an And-1 mixtape.

Wow.

Next time this kid plays, we need to make sure there is enough ankle tape for everybody in the gym. From the people doing concessions to the coaches to the parents to the refs. Nobody is safe from getting shook and sent into a shivering quiver thanks to this kid's moves.

