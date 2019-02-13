The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a deal to sign center Enes Kanter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers beat out a crowded field for Kanter that included the Los Angeles Lakers. Kanter is expected to see ample minutes in Portland's rotation.

Kanter's new deal comes almost one week after he was waived by the New York Knicks at the NBA's trade deadline. Kanter earns $18.6 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I am pleased to announce that I have signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season," Kanter said in a statement on Twitter. "I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship. Excited to meet my new teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. It is a blessing to continue to compete at the highest level! Let's go Rip City."

Before joining the Knicks in 2017, Kanter played two seasons for Oklahoma City. Portland previously signed Kanter to a $70 million offer sheet in 2015, which the Thunder then matched.

Kanter was averaging 14 points, 1.9 assists and 10.5 rebounds through 44 games in New York this season.