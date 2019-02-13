Enes Kanter Agrees to Deal With Portland Trail Blazers

Kanter was waived by the Knicks after last week's trade deadline.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 13, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a deal to sign center Enes Kanter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers beat out a crowded field for Kanter that included the Los Angeles Lakers. Kanter is expected to see ample minutes in Portland's rotation.

Kanter's new deal comes almost one week after he was waived by the New York Knicks at the NBA's trade deadline. Kanter earns $18.6 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I am pleased to announce that I have signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season," Kanter said in a statement on Twitter. "I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship. Excited to meet my new teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. It is a blessing to continue to compete at the highest level! Let's go Rip City."

Before joining the Knicks in 2017, Kanter played two seasons for Oklahoma City. Portland previously signed Kanter to a $70 million offer sheet in 2015, which the Thunder then matched.

Kanter was averaging 14 points, 1.9 assists and 10.5 rebounds through 44 games in New York this season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message