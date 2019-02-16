Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins, Miles Bridges and Hamidou Diallo will battle for the dunk-contest crown at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night.
The 34th All-Star slam dunk contest will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night with a cast of fresh faces gunning for the weekend's preeminent prize. This year's crop lacks the headliners of previous years, including last season's champion Donovan Mitchell. But despite the lack of name recognition, don't expect to snooze through Saturday's main event. All four participants are legitimate high-flyers, with one of the more open fields in recent memory.
Learn more about the dunk contest participants below:
Dennis Smith Jr.
Team: New York Knicks
2018-19 Stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
Odds to Win: 9–4
Good morning to nobody—absolutely nobody—except Dennis Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/KIhEsRExio— The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 9, 2019
Dennis Smith Jr. just absolutely wrecking the rim 🔨 pic.twitter.com/nRXaZ1YDHA— The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 9, 2019
John Collins
Team: Atlanta Hawks
2018-19 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg
Odds to Win: 7–4
#ATTSlamDunk participant John Collins elevates for the flush! #TrueToAtlanta— NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019
💻📱: https://t.co/L3VurkatG8 pic.twitter.com/Qdxw1oYF5g
John Collins #TrueToAtlanta— FLEE TV ™ (@FLEESPORTS) February 6, 2019
Amazing Dunks 🎢 ✈ #NBA #NBATWITTER pic.twitter.com/5mBQ0NaCNk
Miles Bridges
Team: Charlotte Hornets
2018-19 Stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Odds to Win: 5–2
Why the postmate look so nervous? 💀— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 15, 2019
Ordered 20 pizzas and tipped extra to Craig for trusting me 😂 Anyone got more ideas for tmrw? pic.twitter.com/mte9gXvYnE
MILES BRIDGES pic.twitter.com/ajtzC0THYd— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018
Hamidou Diallo
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2018-19 Stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Odds to Win: 3–1
Rookie 💪@hamidoudiallo pic.twitter.com/UfWZbyKtZo— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 3, 2019
🔥 The rookie’s afterburners are working. @hamidoudiallo pic.twitter.com/UlNi76bYki— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 24, 2018
All-Star festivities on Saturday night will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The slam dunk contest will follow the skills challange and three-point contest, with all three competitions broadcast on TNT.