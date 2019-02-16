The 34th All-Star slam dunk contest will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night with a cast of fresh faces gunning for the weekend's preeminent prize. This year's crop lacks the headliners of previous years, including last season's champion Donovan Mitchell. But despite the lack of name recognition, don't expect to snooze through Saturday's main event. All four participants are legitimate high-flyers, with one of the more open fields in recent memory.

Learn more about the dunk contest participants below:

Dennis Smith Jr.

Team: New York Knicks

2018-19 Stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.6 apg

Odds to Win: 9–4

Good morning to nobody—absolutely nobody—except Dennis Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/KIhEsRExio — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 9, 2019

Dennis Smith Jr. just absolutely wrecking the rim 🔨 pic.twitter.com/nRXaZ1YDHA — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 9, 2019

John Collins

Team: Atlanta Hawks

2018-19 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Odds to Win: 7–4

Miles Bridges

Team: Charlotte Hornets

2018-19 Stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Odds to Win: 5–2

Why the postmate look so nervous? 💀

Ordered 20 pizzas and tipped extra to Craig for trusting me 😂 Anyone got more ideas for tmrw? pic.twitter.com/mte9gXvYnE — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 15, 2019

Hamidou Diallo

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

2018-19 Stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Odds to Win: 3–1

All-Star festivities on Saturday night will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The slam dunk contest will follow the skills challange and three-point contest, with all three competitions broadcast on TNT.