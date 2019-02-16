NBA Dunk Contest Participants: Odds to Win, Season Stats Entering All-Star Weekend

Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins, Miles Bridges and Hamidou Diallo will battle for the dunk-contest crown at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night.

By Michael Shapiro
February 16, 2019

The 34th All-Star slam dunk contest will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday night with a cast of fresh faces gunning for the weekend's preeminent prize. This year's crop lacks the headliners of previous years, including last season's champion Donovan Mitchell. But despite the lack of name recognition, don't expect to snooze through Saturday's main event. All four participants are legitimate high-flyers, with one of the more open fields in recent memory. 

Learn more about the dunk contest participants below: 

Dennis Smith Jr.

Team: New York Knicks

2018-19 Stats: 13.7 ppg, 4.6 apg

Odds to Win: 9–4

John Collins

Team: Atlanta Hawks

2018-19 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Odds to Win: 7–4

Miles Bridges

Team: Charlotte Hornets

2018-19 Stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Odds to Win: 5–2

Hamidou Diallo

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

2018-19 Stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Odds to Win: 3–1

All-Star festivities on Saturday night will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The slam dunk contest will follow the skills challange and three-point contest, with all three competitions broadcast on TNT.

