And I say hey! What a wonderful kind of day!

The Nike LeBron Soldier 12 Flyease has an Arthur angry fist meme colorway. The shoe uses colors from the iconic cartoon, while the inside sole has a circle that mimics the shoe's logo.

The LeBron Soldier Flyease is getting an Arthur meme colorway. pic.twitter.com/vD4p40bi4D — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 18, 2019

While the meme has been around for a while and meant to show frustration, LeBron James brought it to new heights when he posted an Instagram of it in 2017 with the caption "Mood."

At that point, LeBron was still with the Cavaliers and the team was off to a horrible start. James tends to use cryptic memes and online posts to send messages, but not typically that early in the season.

The Nike LeBron Soldier 12 is currently available on Nike for $130.