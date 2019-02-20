The Golden State Warriors are reportedly unsure of what star forward Kevin Durant's intentions are regarding his upcoming free agency, according to The Athletic's Frank Isola.

“We have no idea what he’s going to do,” a team source told Isola. “Everyone wants him to stay. There’s not much more we can sell him on. If he leaves, we’ll think of it as being lucky to have him for three great years.”

Durant is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, when his two-year, $61.5 million deal with Golden Staten is set to expire.

The Warriors have won back-to-back titles in Durant's first two seasons with the franchise. The 10-time All-Star earned Finals MVP honors each year.

Durant, recently named NBA All-Star Game MVP, is averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. Golden State is currently first in the Western Conference standings, owning a 41–16 record through the All-Star break.