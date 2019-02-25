LeBron James and the Lakers suffered their second-straight road loss on Monday, losing 110-105 to a poor Grizzlies squad.

After the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday, James questioned the experience of the team to qualify for the postseason.

Despite Monday's loss, James had a good night, breaking records and becoming the first person in NBA history to be in the top-10 all-time list for points and assists.

But he still offered an interesting postgame quote, especially after the team failed to acquire Anthony Davis before the NBA trade deadline.

"If you’re still allowing distractions to affect the way you play, this is the wrong franchise to be a part of and you should just come in and be like, 'Listen, I can’t do this.'"

Fans and media reacted to the game and quote accordingly.

The Lakers appear to be deactivated. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) February 26, 2019

Lakers drop to 29-31. The playoffs look far, far, far, far away for the Lakers right now. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 26, 2019

The Lakers next face the Pelicans on Wednesday.