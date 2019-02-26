Ja Rule Cursed the Timberwolves and Kings but Doesn't Know Who Karl-Anthony Towns Plays for

Who wants to explain the NBA to Ja Rule?

By Khadrice Rollins
February 26, 2019

Ja Rule should stay away from the NBA just like he should stay away from hosting music festivals.

What started as a performance on the Bucks' 90s Night on Saturday—even though only one of his seven studio albums came out before 2000—has now transpired into one of the funniest self-owns in recent history.

It all started here.

Naturally, after a performance flopped this poorly, the visiting team decided to have a little fun, even though the Bucks won the game.

And unless you've been living under a rock the past month and lack access to both Netflix and Hulu, we all know how you're going to mock Ja Rule right now.

Well, the Fyreman didn't take too kindly to that jab and decided that he is going to become the next Lil' B and just curse NBA teams and players who he feels wrong him.

It all could have ended there and nobody would have thought too much of it.

But then the Timberwolves played the Kings Monday night.

Minnesota won the game 112-105, and that should have made Ja a bit upset. His curse wasn't working how he hoped.

Or was it?

Screenshot from @Ruleyork via Twitter

Now, I'm not the smartest man in the world, but from my perspective, it seems that Ja Rule forgot what team he cursed. He also probably never actually knew what team Karl-Anthony Towns plays for.

He definitely has no knowledge that KAT signed a five-year, $190 million super-max extension this past offseason that has him with the Timberwolves until the summer of 2024.

But heed Ja Rule's warning Minnesota. After five more seasons with your All-NBA big man, he's leaving for another team.

And as for Sacramento fans, I don't know what to say. Ja Rule just clearly has no idea what he's doing at this point. Maybe you can mend the fence by booking him through the ICONN app to have him perform at the Golden 1 Center later this season for Washed Up Rappers Who Should Probably Stop Tweeting Night. It's worth a shot, right?

Or just roast him over the tweet he deleted and the fact he mentioned the wrong team. That's probably a better option.

More NBA

