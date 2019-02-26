Ja Rule should stay away from the NBA just like he should stay away from hosting music festivals.

What started as a performance on the Bucks' 90s Night on Saturday—even though only one of his seven studio albums came out before 2000—has now transpired into one of the funniest self-owns in recent history.

It all started here.

Ja Rule had the greatest halftime performance ever 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7kCR8JMx6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 24, 2019

ok so Ja Rule DID get cheered.. started to feel bad at first pic.twitter.com/YQeWjbWJx2 — Dont Commit Crimes w/ Checks (@iAmAnt__) February 24, 2019

😂😂😂 Giannis not a Ja Rule guy



(via @tweetdavebenz) pic.twitter.com/EvcKUUhFHw — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) February 24, 2019

Y’all act like this is not normal at halftime shows... y’all mad corny for this post!!! https://t.co/Acz2MjDVLR — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Naturally, after a performance flopped this poorly, the visiting team decided to have a little fun, even though the Bucks won the game.

And unless you've been living under a rock the past month and lack access to both Netflix and Hulu, we all know how you're going to mock Ja Rule right now.

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

Well, the Fyreman didn't take too kindly to that jab and decided that he is going to become the next Lil' B and just curse NBA teams and players who he feels wrong him.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

It all could have ended there and nobody would have thought too much of it.

But then the Timberwolves played the Kings Monday night.

Minnesota won the game 112-105, and that should have made Ja a bit upset. His curse wasn't working how he hoped.

Or was it?

Screenshot from @Ruleyork via Twitter

Shout out to the base God... @LILBTHEBASEDGOD I’ve channeled my curse powers from him... 😂😭😭 @SacramentoKings WILL NEVER WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP EVER... 😘😘😘 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 26, 2019

@Bucks You guy were nothing but gracious to me and my team as were the fans... nothing but love and y’all will WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP with the Greek Freek... — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 26, 2019

@SacramentoKings @Timberwolves you’ve both been hit with the CURSE no CHAMPIONSHIPS for y’all... 😭😂🤣 And @KarlTowns is gonna leave in free agency!!! 😘 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 26, 2019

Now, I'm not the smartest man in the world, but from my perspective, it seems that Ja Rule forgot what team he cursed. He also probably never actually knew what team Karl-Anthony Towns plays for.

He definitely has no knowledge that KAT signed a five-year, $190 million super-max extension this past offseason that has him with the Timberwolves until the summer of 2024.

But heed Ja Rule's warning Minnesota. After five more seasons with your All-NBA big man, he's leaving for another team.

And as for Sacramento fans, I don't know what to say. Ja Rule just clearly has no idea what he's doing at this point. Maybe you can mend the fence by booking him through the ICONN app to have him perform at the Golden 1 Center later this season for Washed Up Rappers Who Should Probably Stop Tweeting Night. It's worth a shot, right?

Hoop knowledge worse than Fyre Fest logistics. pic.twitter.com/BpQ9XOqgiu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 26, 2019

You need to curse Milwaukee 😂😂 “Are we reeeeaaaddddyyyy...I guess not” facea** https://t.co/AtGz85FSaU — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) February 26, 2019

Or just roast him over the tweet he deleted and the fact he mentioned the wrong team. That's probably a better option.