The Timberwolves and center Karl Anthony-Towns have reportedly agreed on a five-year, $190 million super-maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Towns, 22, was named to his first All-Star Game and was named All-NBA Third Team last season. He averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

"On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves," Towns said in a statement, per his Instagram. "On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.

"I promise to the fans, my teammates and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me."

Towns had one year remaining on his rookie contract, a four-year $25.7 million deal he signed in 2015.

Since being selected with the first overall pick by Minnesota in the 2015 NBA draft, Towns has started 82 regular-season games in each of his first three campaigns.

In his debut season, Towns was named 2015-16 Rookie of the Year and garnered All-Rookie honors.

News of Towns's extension arrives days after it was reported that T-Wolves forward Jimmy Butler had requested to be traded from Minnesota, with the Clippers his preferred destination. The Wolves intend on keeping Butler, however, retaining their core of Towns, Butler and Andrew Wiggins for the time being.

Minnesota opens preseason play on Saturday, Sept. 29 against the Warriors.