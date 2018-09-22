Report: Timberwolves, Karl Anthony-Towns Agree to Five-Year, $190 Million Extension

The Timberwolves and center Karl Anthony-Towns reportedly agreed to a five-year, $190 million extension.

By Kaelen Jones
September 22, 2018

The Timberwolves and center Karl Anthony-Towns have reportedly agreed on a five-year, $190 million super-maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Towns, 22, was named to his first All-Star Game and was named All-NBA Third Team last season. He averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. 

"On June 25, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves," Towns said in a statement, per his Instagram. "On September 22, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.

"I promise to the fans, my teammates and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me."

Towns had one year remaining on his rookie contract, a four-year $25.7 million deal he signed in 2015.

Since being selected with the first overall pick by Minnesota in the 2015 NBA draft, Towns has started 82 regular-season games in each of his first three campaigns.

In his debut season, Towns was named 2015-16 Rookie of the Year and garnered All-Rookie honors.

News of Towns's extension arrives days after it was reported that T-Wolves forward Jimmy Butler had requested to be traded from Minnesota, with the Clippers his preferred destination. The Wolves intend on keeping Butler, however, retaining their core of Towns, Butler and Andrew Wiggins for the time being.

Minnesota opens preseason play on Saturday, Sept. 29 against the Warriors.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)