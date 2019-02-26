Kenny Anderson, the No. 2 overall pick from the 1991 NBA draft, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke Saturday, according to his wife, Natasha.

Natasha provided a statement through a spokesperson that was tweeted by Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

"We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny," the statement reads. "Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals."

Anderson, 48, is currently the coach at Fisk, an NAIA program in Tennessee. Fisk hired the former NBA guard in September.

During his 14 years in the NBA, Anderson played for nine teams and reached the All-Star game in 1994.

Despite a long NBA career and a two-year college stint at Georgia Tech, Anderson's high school success still receives just as much high praise as his later accomplishments. Anderson graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens in 1989 and held the state scoring record at the time with 2,621 points. His record stood until 2004.